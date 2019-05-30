Eilish McColgan: Olympian's medals stolen in Manchester burglary
Burglars "ransacked" the home of an Olympic athlete while she was abroad, making off with medals and jewellery.
British middle distance runner Eilish McColgan said she was "upset and angry" after thieves struck at her Manchester home on Wednesday.
She asked Greater Manchester Police for help on social media, saying no officers had been sent for six hours after the break-in was reported.
The BBC has approached the force for comment.
McColgan, from Dundee, posted on social media on Wednesday that a member of her family found her home in Didsbury "ransacked" when they went to check on her dog at 16:00 BST while she was in Stockholm, Sweden.
In a second post, she said British Championship medals had been taken alongside a necklace featuring the symbol of the Olympic Games.
McColgan represented Great Britain at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.
She went on to challenge police, asking why no officers had been sent to her home six hours after the break-in was reported, adding: "Please can you help?"