Yousef Makki was stabbed in Altrincham on 2 March

A 17-year-old boy has admitted possessing a knife on the day a grammar school pupil was fatally stabbed.

Yousef Makki, a scholarship student who hoped to become a heart surgeon, was attacked on 2 March in Hale Barns, near Altrincham.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded guilty to possession of a lock knife.

But he denied perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to commit robbery at Manchester Crown Court.

A second youth, 17, has appeared in court separately where he pleaded not guilty to Yousef's murder.

Judge David Stockdale QC, Recorder of Manchester, bailed the defendant until 10 June for a further hearing alongside the teenager charged with murder.

A trial is scheduled to begin on 18 June.