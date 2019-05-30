Manchester

Boy, 13, arrested after teen attacked with axe and knife

  • 30 May 2019

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was attacked with an axe and a knife.

The 16-year-old also had his mobile phone stolen in the assault in Longley Lane in Northenden, Manchester, on Wednesday. He was not seriously hurt.

Greater Manchester Police said it was filmed and posted on social media.

The boy is being held on suspicion of attempted assault, robbery, malicious communications and witness intimidation.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites