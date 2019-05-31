Image copyright AFP Image caption A woman and a man in their 50s and a police sergeant were stabbed

A man has been charged after three people, including a police officer, were stabbed at Manchester's Victoria railway station on New Year's Eve.

A woman and a man in their 50s and a police sergeant suffered "serious" but not life-threatening injuries.

Mahdi Mohamud, 25, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

He has also been charged with possessing a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Mr Mohamud, of Cheetham Hill in Manchester, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 12 June.

The British Transport Police sergeant, who is in his 30s, was stabbed in the shoulder and released from hospital a few days after the attack, which took place at about 21:00 GMT.

Police said the woman had injuries to her face and abdomen while the man had injuries to his abdomen.