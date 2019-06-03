Image copyright Family handout Image caption Allan Porter, from Heywood, Greater Manchester, was 32 when he died

A family who fought for nine years for answers over a father's death were told he may have survived if "basic good medical practice" had been applied.

A coroner found Allan Porter died due to naturally occurring infection contributed to by neglect.

Mr Porter, 32, died shortly after he was discharged from Fairfield General Hospital, Bury, in January 2010.

An inquest heard this was despite a high temperature and pulse rate and breathing and swallowing difficulties.

The Pennine Acute Trust, which runs the hospital, apologised to his family, adding that significant changes had since been made.

Mr Porter's family were told he died of a heart attack but they challenged the post-mortem examination by pathologist Dr Khalid Ahmed.

Concern over Dr Ahmed's work has led to the suspension of 26 inquests.

Image caption Allan Porter's daughter Jessica has been among those fighting for answers

A statement from Dr Ahmed, who carried out 1,351 post-mortem examinations for the north Manchester coroner between 2007 and May 2017, said he stood by his findings.

But several expert witnesses at the inquest in Heywood said the likely cause of death was acute epiglottitis - a rare throat infection where the area above epiglottis swells up - that most general consultants would never come across.

Prof Simon Kim Suvarna, a consultant histopathologist, who was asked by the coroner to review 39 of Dr Ahmed's post mortem examinations, said if Dr Ahmed's report, "was a case presented to me as part of an autopsy exam this would be failed".

He doubted that Mr Porter's arteries would have shown the damage claimed by Dr Ahmed, or that his larynx would have been normal.

Prof Suvarna also noted Dr Ahmed commonly used ready-made reports where answers needed to be over-written, which he used in a "reckless fashion".

'Means too much'

The inquest heard Mr Porter, from Heywood, Greater Manchester, was discharged after paracetamol and antibiotics were prescribed for his painful throat when he visited the hospital's emergency department.

Later that day an ambulance was called when he could not breathe but he died shortly after arriving at the hospital again.

North Manchester senior coroner Joanne Kearsley said Mr Porter might have survived if "basic good medical practice" was applied.

She told the family their determination had changed practices in the hospital and pathology services.

Mr Porter's family said they never gave up as "he means too much to us".

A police investigation is ongoing alongside a General Medical Council inquiry. A public inquiry into the post-mortem examinations has already been ruled out.