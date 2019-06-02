Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked in a property on Lansdowne Road

A man has been stabbed in a "terrifying attack in his own home", police have said.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was attacked at about 23:20 BST on Saturday, in Lansdowne Road, Crumpsall.

He was taken to hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition, Greater Manchester Police has said.

Three men, aged 29, 39 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody for questioning.

Det Insp Claire Moss said: "This was a terrifying attack on a man in his own home and we are working to piece together the full circumstances of what happened.

"Although we are currently treating this as an isolated incident, I appreciate there will be some concern in the local community and I would encourage anyone with worries or questions to approach officers who will be in the area carrying out enquiries."

Image caption Another man was stabbed in a separate incident on Westbury Road

In a separate, unconnected attack, a man aged in his 30s was also stabbed in Crumpsall, police said.

Officers were called at 06:40 after the victim "presented [himself] at hospital with stab wounds".

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack on Westbury Road.