Image copyright Google Image caption The girl had been at a bar in Deansgate Locks before the attack

A 17-year-old girl has been raped after accepting a lift from a man who offered to take her to a city centre taxi rank, police have said.

The teenager left Lola Lo bar on Deansgate Locks at about 03:45 BST on Friday before getting into the car nearby, Greater Manchester Police said.

She got out on Chester Road in Trafford, but the driver followed her into Salford Quays and attacked her.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Appealing for witnesses, a force spokesman said there were "many people" in the area at the time she got into the car.

He said the attacker was described as black, skinny and about 5ft 7ins with a hairline "far back on his head" and eyes "quite far apart".

He added that the man was said to have a Southern or London accent.