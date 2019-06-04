Image copyright GMP Image caption Alfie Gildea died after being taken to hospital in cardiac arrest

The grave of a baby killed by his father has been repeatedly vandalised in a "sick" attack, said police.

Toys, ornaments and flowers left in memory of four-month-old Alfie Gildea at Dunham Lawn Cemetery, Altrincham have been damaged or stolen.

Alfie was shaken to death by his father Samuel Gildea who was jailed for 19 years for his manslaughter.

Greater Manchester Police condemned the vandalism describing it as "beyond comprehension".

The latest attack happened on Sunday 2 June after Alfie's mother Caitlin McMichael placed flowers on his grave.

When she returned the next day to pay her respects, the heads of the flowers had been "cut off" and had been "scattered around the grave".

Image copyright GMP Image caption Samuel Gildea was sentenced to 19 years behind bars

Det Con Jane Naylor of GMP said: "Damaging and vandalising the grave of a four-month-old innocent baby boy is just beyond comprehension.

"It makes you sick to the stomach.

"Alfie's grieving mum has to visit the grave and see the toys and flowers she has placed by her baby's grave stolen or damaged beyond repair.

"This is disrespect of the highest order."

Alfie was found with head injuries at his home on 12 September last year and died two days later.

His father, Samuel Gildea, of Partington admitted killing his baby son by shaking him in an "act of deliberate violence".

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court to manslaughter, coercive and controlling behaviour and was sentenced in March.