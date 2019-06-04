Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked in a property on Lansdowne Road

A man has been charged over an attack which saw a man stabbed in his own home.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was attacked on Saturday night at a house on Lansdowne Road, Crumpsall, Greater Manchester Police said.

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, a force spokeswoman said.

A 29-year-old Crumpsall man was charged with assault and is due to appear before Manchester magistrates.

The spokeswoman said a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed pending further inquiries, while a 43-year-old man will face no further action.