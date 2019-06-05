Image copyright Police handout Image caption Jurhys Skeene, Sean Beddow and Jake Ryan were all jailed for between 13 and eight years

Two men who sped down a busy street in Greater Manchester shooting at a car they were chasing have been jailed.

Witnesses in Hyde reported seeing Sean Beddow, 23, hanging out the window of a stolen car firing at the couple inside, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The couple were unhurt but soon after, his driver, Jake Ryan, 22, attacked another motorist with a knife, slicing him across the head.

Ryan was jailed for 13 years while Beddow for 11 years and four months.

Police said a man and a woman in their 20s were driving down Market Street, Hyde at about 14:30 GMT on 18 October last year when Ryan started following them in a stolen Vauxhall Adam.

Beddows leant out the passenger window and fired several shots, hitting the rear window and passenger door.

Shortly afterwards, police said a motorist on the same street was also threatened by Beddow and Ryan.

When he refused to get out, Ryan sliced the man across the head with a knife before the pair fled, said police.

The victim required hospital treatment but his injuries were not serious.

'Truly shocking'

Four hours later, officers spotted Beddow in a taxi in Hyde Road, Gorton and arrested Beddow, Ryan and a third man Jurhys Skeene, 18.

At Skeene's address, officers discovered a shotgun, handgun and ammunition.

Det Con Rick McIvor of Greater Manchester Police said: "Many lives were put at risk at the hands of these men and it is just sheer luck no one was seriously injured.

"The level of violence and the disregard [they] showed for the public's safety is truly shocking."

Ryan, of Combermere Street, Dukinfield, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, section 18 wounding and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Beddow, of Stenson Square, Openshaw, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and section 18 wounding.

Skeene of Richmond Hill, Hyde, admitted possession of a prohibited weapon and conspiracy to rob and sentenced to eight years in prison.