Manchester

Pair jailed for Hyde car chase shooting and knife attack

  • 5 June 2019
Left to right: Jurhys Skeene, Sean Beddow and Jake Ryan Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Jurhys Skeene, Sean Beddow and Jake Ryan were all jailed for between 13 and eight years

Two men who sped down a busy street in Greater Manchester shooting at a car they were chasing have been jailed.

Witnesses in Hyde reported seeing Sean Beddow, 23, hanging out the window of a stolen car firing at the couple inside, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The couple were unhurt but soon after, his driver, Jake Ryan, 22, attacked another motorist with a knife, slicing him across the head.

Ryan was jailed for 13 years while Beddow for 11 years and four months.

Police said a man and a woman in their 20s were driving down Market Street, Hyde at about 14:30 GMT on 18 October last year when Ryan started following them in a stolen Vauxhall Adam.

Beddows leant out the passenger window and fired several shots, hitting the rear window and passenger door.

Shortly afterwards, police said a motorist on the same street was also threatened by Beddow and Ryan.

When he refused to get out, Ryan sliced the man across the head with a knife before the pair fled, said police.

The victim required hospital treatment but his injuries were not serious.

'Truly shocking'

Four hours later, officers spotted Beddow in a taxi in Hyde Road, Gorton and arrested Beddow, Ryan and a third man Jurhys Skeene, 18.

At Skeene's address, officers discovered a shotgun, handgun and ammunition.

Det Con Rick McIvor of Greater Manchester Police said: "Many lives were put at risk at the hands of these men and it is just sheer luck no one was seriously injured.

"The level of violence and the disregard [they] showed for the public's safety is truly shocking."

Ryan, of Combermere Street, Dukinfield, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, section 18 wounding and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Beddow, of Stenson Square, Openshaw, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and section 18 wounding.

Skeene of Richmond Hill, Hyde, admitted possession of a prohibited weapon and conspiracy to rob and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites