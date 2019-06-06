Image caption PC Paul Jackson (right) denies five counts of wounding with intent, while his colleague PC Paul Lockett denies aiding and abetting him

A police constable did not use his dog as a "savage, salivating weapon" on a suspect, his colleague has told a jury.

Greater Manchester Police officer Paul Jackson, 36, denies deploying police dog Jerry to cause serious injuries to five men between 2015 and 2016.

PC Paul Lockett, 37, is charged with misconduct in a public office and aiding and abetting PC Jackson's alleged assaults.

He said he would have reported PC Jackson had he used Jerry unlawfully.

'Sick him'

PC Jackson, from Radcliffe, Bury, also denies five counts of wounding with intent, by punching and kicking suspects.

The prosecution at Preston Crown Court alleges PC Jackson used Jerry to "vent his contempt" on five suspects in separate incidents between August 2015 and September 2016.

It claimed that during the pursuit of burglary suspect Dale Kelly in Stalybridge in April 2016, PC Jackson punched him and then commanded Jerry to "sick him" with further bites even though Mr Kelly had given himself up.

Giving evidence, PC Lockett, of Altrincham, Greater Manchester, told the court he did not see his colleague punch Mr Kelly or stand by as the dog was allowed to continue biting him.

He told the court: "I remember PC Jackson shouting something along the lines of 'stop or I will send the dog'."

But he said Mr Kelly ignored the warning and ran away as Jerry was released.

He said his view of the incident was blocked by a tree but he could hear Mr Kelly scream.

He said Mr Kelly told him he had hurt his ankle and back but made no mention of dog bites.

Image copyright GMP Image caption PC Paul Jackson is accused of using German shepherd Jerry to injure five men

PC Lockett said he radioed for a van "urgently" or an ambulance as it appeared the suspect was suffering from hypothermia.

Asked by Sam Green QC, defending, if he intentionally encouraged or assisted in "using Jerry unlawfully as some kind of savage, salivating weapon", PC Lockett denied it.

Mr Green then asked him if he "at the very least failed to intervene".

PC Lockett replied: "I had no need to intervene in anything."

The trial continues.