Image copyright Jeffrey Bell architects Image caption The plans have been criticised for lack of affordable housing and being an "eyesore"

A 23-storey residential tower could be built in a town centre if councillors approve plans next week.

Developers Silverlane want to build 272 apartments and shops in three interlinked buildings, of four, six and 23 storeys high in Eccles, Salford.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said criticism of the plans included a lack of affordable housing and the tower block being an "eyesore".

A business owner said new homes would "breathe life" back into the centre.

Planning documents show the town hall received seven letters of opposition, compared with four supportive ones.

The developers say the tower will represent the "re-emergence" of Eccles town centre and argue the area can benefit from the growth at MediaCity.

In planning papers they wrote: "Eccles town centre is now the focus of a major regeneration effort to take advantage of the wealth of positive features and the huge potential for improvement."

Andrew Booth, from Booths furniture company, said earlier this year the scheme would be "the catalyst that helps Eccles improve"

However, a resident complained: "It would be a real eyesore, totally out of keeping with its immediate surroundings, and that's before the undoubted nuisance problem of future residents' vehicles is taken into consideration."

Planning officers will recommend the application is approved subject to conditions when it goes before the council's planning and transportation regulatory panel on Thursday.