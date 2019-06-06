Manchester

Walkden murder: Mother-of-two Regan Tierney was 'amazing'

  • 6 June 2019
Regan Tierney Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Regan Tierney's body was found by police at a house in Walkden

A mother-of-two whose body was found at a house, prompting a murder investigation, was "amazing" and will be "greatly missed" by her family.

The body of Regan Tierney, 27, was found in a property in Manchester Road, Walkden in Salford in the early hours of Wednesday.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Ms Tierney's family said she "was a loving mum who loved family life".

"She will be greatly missed by her two children and family," they said.

"Regan was taken from our lives too soon.

"She was a beautiful daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and an amazing mother."

Appealing for information, a GMP spokesman said the investigation into her death was ongoing.

