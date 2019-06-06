Walkden murder: Mother-of-two Regan Tierney was 'amazing'
A mother-of-two whose body was found at a house, prompting a murder investigation, was "amazing" and will be "greatly missed" by her family.
The body of Regan Tierney, 27, was found in a property in Manchester Road, Walkden in Salford in the early hours of Wednesday.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Ms Tierney's family said she "was a loving mum who loved family life".
"She will be greatly missed by her two children and family," they said.
"Regan was taken from our lives too soon.
"She was a beautiful daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and an amazing mother."
Appealing for information, a GMP spokesman said the investigation into her death was ongoing.