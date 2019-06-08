Image copyright Family photo Image caption Regan Tierney's body was found by police at a house in Walkden

A man who was found in a critical condition at the same house where a mother-of-two was murdered has died in hospital.

The 31-year-old man was taken to hospital after the body of 27-year-old Regan Tierney was discovered by police in Walkden, Salford, on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the address on Manchester Road after reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.

The man died on Friday evening, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers are not searching for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Det Ch Insp Chris Packer said: "Regan's family are understandably absolutely heartbroken.

"I urge anyone with any information that could assist our investigation to get in touch as soon as possible."