Manchester

M6 Knutsford Services: Four bikers stabbed

  • 10 June 2019
Image caption Police said the victims' injuries were not believed to be life-threatening

Four motorcyclists were stabbed in a disturbance on a slip road leading to a motorway service station.

Cheshire Constabulary said the bikers were taken to hospital following the attack at about 14:00 BST on Saturday at Knutsford Services on the M6.

It said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The force said it had no further details of the attack. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Officers will be patrolling Knutsford Services to provide reassurance.

