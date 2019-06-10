Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police released CCTV footage of the attempted robbery

A man has been arrested over an attempted robbery which saw a woman in her 70s wrestled to the ground in a bid to steal gold bangles from her wrist.

Greater Manchester Police previously released CCTV footage of the attack in Fallowfield on 9 May.

A force spokesman said the woman was checking a bin when she was jumped on, before a taxi driver intervened.

She said a 46-year-old man was held on suspicion of attempted robbery and has been released under investigation.

Appealing for witnesses, she added that the woman had been left with bruising to her wrist and pain in her hip.