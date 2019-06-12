Image copyright AFP Image caption Mahdi Mohamud has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and a terror offence

A man has appeared in court accused of stabbing three people - including a police officer - at a railway station on New Year's Eve.

A man and woman in their 50s were also attacked at Manchester Victoria railway station on 31 December.

Mahdi Mohamud, 25, who told Westminster magistrates he was a Dutch national, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and a terror offence.

He was remanded until 21 June when he is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court.

Mr Mohamud, who was living in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, appeared in court via videolink.

He did not enter any pleas.

The terror offence relates to the possession of a document useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The couple in their 50s suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries when they were stabbed multiple times at Victoria station.

A British Transport Police officer was also injured in the attack.