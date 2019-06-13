Image copyright The Loop Image caption Drug awareness charity The Loop said the Skype pills had been "linked to welfare cases"

Five people needed hospital treatment after taking what is thought to have been a dangerous batch of ecstasy at Manchester's Parklife festival.

The victims were taken to two local hospitals in a critical condition on Saturday.

The Northern Care Alliance NHS Group said three remained in a stable condition and two had been discharged.

Drug awareness charity The Loop had earlier warned about a strong batch of MDMA, known as Skype.

The pills, which had been tested at the festival, were pink and purple, labelled Skype and had been previously "linked to welfare cases", the charity said.

North Manchester General's medical director Prof Matt Makin said the hospital suspected the Skype-labelled tablets had been taken, and the victims needed "emergency treatment".

They were treated at North Manchester General and Fairfield General Hospital in Bury.

Image copyright Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Image caption About 80,000 people are estimated to have gone to the music festival

Organisers of the Parklife festival, held in Heaton Park on 8-9 June, have been asked to comment.

About 80,000 revellers are thought to have attended the music event.

A spokesman for The Northern Care Alliance NHS Group said: "I can confirm that two of the patients who were critically ill and brought to our hospitals over the weekend who attended Parklife have been discharged home.

"Three patients remain in hospital and their condition is stable."

Greater Manchester Police said it was aware of the hospital admissions but was not involved at this stage.