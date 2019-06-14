Image copyright Family handout Image caption Adam Harris fell ill in police custody

A police officer has been cleared of misconduct over the death of a man who fell ill after his arrest.

The death of Adam Harris, 34, in Tameside on 20 April 2018 led to an investigation of a custody sergeant from Greater Manchester Police.

But the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said his decision not to immediately send Mr Harris to hospital was "considered, and rationalised".

An inquest found Mr Harris died of cocaine and alcohol poisoning.

He died in hospital after his arrest over a domestic incident in Dukinfield.

An inquest jury concluded Mr Harris died from cocaine and alcohol toxicity.

He was arrested shortly after 01:00 BST on suspicion of assault and was taken to Ashton Custody Suite where it was noted "he could be under the influence of alcohol and was behaving erratically at times", the IOPC report said.

Mr Harris was put under 30 minute observations but evidence showed these were carried out more frequently.

Shortly before an ambulance arrived Mr Harris began having fits and stopped breathing.

Officers provided CPR until paramedics arrived and shortly before 05:00 he was taken to hospital where he died less than an hour later.

IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe said: "We determined that the custody sergeant had to make a judgement call as to whether to detain Mr Harris.

"It could be argued that others may have taken the decision to send him directly to hospital, but we must consider this in context and we are satisfied that the sergeant carefully considered his actions and had no prior indication that Mr Harris had taken drugs."