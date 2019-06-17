Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Stephen Thorpe was jailed for four years for engaging in sexual activity with a child

A "predator" who sexually assaulted a teenage boy, leaving him with "lasting mental scars", has been jailed.

Greater Manchester Police said the boy had been magnet fishing in a canal near Hollingworth Road, Littleborough, when he was tricked by Stephen Thorpe to move to a quieter spot and attacked.

The 60-year-old, of Firgrove Avenue, Rochdale, was found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

He was sentenced to four years at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

Thorpe approached the boy on 4 September 2018 and advised him to move to a different pond to have a better chance of success.

He then followed the boy and sexually assaulted him, before the child managed to run away, a police spokesman said.

After being arrested, Thorpe denied any involvement, but he was identified by the boy and witnesses who had seen him in the area at the time.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Karl Perry said Thorpe was a "predator", who had "preyed on his victim".

"The boy will be left with lasting mental scars from this terrifying event," he added.