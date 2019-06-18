Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki was stabbed on 2 March

A 17-year-old boy accused of murdering a grammar school pupil has admitted possessing a knife before the start of his trial.

Yousef Makki, 17, who dreamed of becoming a heart surgeon, was stabbed to death on 2 March on a street in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester.

The accused, who denies murder, pleaded guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice.

But he denied conspiracy to commit robbery, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Yousef, who was from Burnage, Manchester, had won a scholarship to attend Manchester Grammar School.

A second defendant, also 17, pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to robbery but admitted a charge of possession of a knife.

Neither teenager can be named because they are under 18.

A trial before Mr Justice Bryan, scheduled to last two weeks, is expected to begin later in the week.