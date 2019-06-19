Image copyright All Within My Hands Image caption Coffee4Craig's Hendrix Lancaster said the charity "can breathe for the next 12 months" with the money

A homeless charity boss was "blown away" after being given a £40,000 donation by heavy metal band Metallica.

Coffee4Craig in Manchester was given a cheque by the band before their concert in the city on Tuesday night.

Chief executive Hendrix Lancaster said he had no idea about the size of the donation until they received it

The band also gave leftover food from their show that night to the charity's drop-in.

Mr Lancaster said the charity had discovered Metallica wanted to support them through the band's foundation All Within My Hands a few weeks previously.

"We didn't really want to get out hopes up," he said.

'Quite emotional'

The foundation asks each production company to find a charity to support in the cities they play in.

Mr Lancaster said he believed one of the production team saw his recent appearance on the BBC's Watchdog about food waste.

Volunteers were given the chance to meet the band and attend the concert, and it was then that they were presented with the cheque.

Mr Lancaster said he turned to lead singer James Hetfield and said: "I'm trying not to cry".

He added the musician then hugged them and all of the band "were quite emotional".

"The donation blew us away, not only the financial donation but all the leftover food from catering and dressing rooms went to our out-of-hours drop in," Mr Lancaster continued.

"They were very humble and really interested in what we do and who Craig was."

Image copyright All Within My Hands Image caption The band support a charity in each city through their foundation

Coffee4Craig was founded by Mr Lancaster and his wife Risha, in memory of her brother Craig White who died while sleeping rough.

Mr Lancaster said it costs the charity about £2,000 a week to stay open and the money will help them to keep going.

"We're not going to be panicking about getting stuff," he said.