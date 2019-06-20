Image copyright UoS Image caption Mr Williams said there was a strong desire to develop the hall

A £15m plan to revive a celebrated music venue where Paul McCartney, Blondie and The Smiths once performed has been revealed.

The University of Salford wants to bring big name acts back to its Maxwell Hall building.

Chief operating officer Huw Williams said the university was committed to making Maxwell Hall a "vibrant space" for students and the local community.

The university is looking for partners to match its funding for the project.

Mr Williams said the building was the "centrepiece of our campus" and there was a strong desire to develop it as a "cultural and performance venue".

It would also host conferences, courses and "executive education", he said.

Many major acts played at Maxwell Hall in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Charlatans, Pulp, The Fall and Happy Mondays.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Williams said the building was the "centrepiece of our campus"

Local rockers The Salford Jets played at the hall in 1980 and their front man, BBC Radio Manchester presenter Mike Sweeney, welcomed the plan.

"There is only one pub in Salford itself where you can hear live bands. The city needs a good music venue," he said.

He added that some great acts have played at the hall.

"After The Beatles split, the venue was one of the venues Paul McCartney played when he used to travel round the country playing unannounced solo gigs," he said.

The university has chosen the architects for the redesign of the building and will submit a planning application to Salford City Council in due course.