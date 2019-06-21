Image copyright Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust Image caption Enid Heap died last month at Manchester Royal Infirmary with her family at her bedside

Two women whose deaths are being linked to an outbreak of listeria in a Manchester hospital have been named.

Retired chemist Enid Heap, 84, died on 6 May, Manchester Coroner's Court heard.

Coroner Nigel Meadows said there was reason to suspect her death was either caused or contributed to by listeria from contaminated sandwiches.

He also said he would ask the attorney general to reopen the inquest into Beverley Sowah, 57.

The retired nurse from Stretford, Manchester, died on 26 April while being treated for breast cancer.

Mr Meadows said there was evidence of a link to contaminated meat that was not available at the time of her original inquest.

The coroner said the deaths of the two women were linked.

Mrs Heap, from Beswick, Manchester, was admitted to Manchester Royal Infirmary in March with lung disease.

She died with her family at her bedside, the court heard.

The coroner said Public Health England had linked the strain of listeria both women had with a chicken product used for sandwiches.

Five people have died after nine cases were confirmed at eight NHS trusts.

Two of the victims were at Manchester Royal Infirmary, with a third patient dying at Aintree Hospital, Public Health England confirmed.

Two more deaths were confirmed last Friday and more affected hospitals were named by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Tuesday.

The cause of death of a businessman who contracted listeria while in hospital for liver cancer is yet to be established.

Ian Hitchcock, 52, died in Nottingham City Hospital on 8 June.

Derby Coroner's Court heard Mr Hitchcock had eaten a sandwich from the Staffordshire-based Good Food Chain and it was "not contested" he had contracted listeria.

Coroner Robert Hunt said the cause of death would be known in six to eight weeks.

Products from the Good Food Chain, which supplied 43 NHS Trusts, have been withdrawn and production halted.

North Country Cooked Meats and North Country Quality Foods, which it distributed through, have also voluntarily ceased production.

PHE said evidence suggested affected patients ate the products before 25 May.

The Food Standards Agency said its investigation was looking into the whole food supply chain, including transport.

Listeria infection is rare and usually causes a mild illness in healthy people.