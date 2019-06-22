Image copyright PA

Passengers are facing delays at Manchester Airport as an IT failure prevents many from checking-in at all three terminals.

Some passengers said they had been waiting to check-in for more than three hours, and long queues have built up.

An airport spokesman said: "Our teams are working hard to rectify the problem." It said the delays were caused by an "IT issue".

Some airlines are trying to check people in manually.

We are investigating an IT issue that is currently affecting check-in and our teams are working hard to rectify the problem. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience caused and will provide an update as soon as possible. — Manchester Airport (@manairport) June 22, 2019

Jordan Elliott was one of many passengers to complain to the airport on social media.

He tweeted a picture of the queues and said: "@manairport in total lockdown. No-one checking in due to computer failure!"

The issue first arose at 11:30 BST on Saturday.

Manchester Airport has apologised to passengers and said it will provide an update "as soon as possible".