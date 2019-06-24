Manchester

Manchester Victoria stabbings: Man in court

  • 24 June 2019
Image caption The stabbings happened at Manchester's Victoria railway station

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder three people in Manchester on New Year's Eve.

A couple in their fifties, and a police officer, were stabbed at Victoria railway station at 21:00 BST.

Mahdi Mohamud, 25, faces three counts of attempted murder and a terror charge after a manual entitled "the seven most lethal ways to strike with a knife" was allegedly found in his possession.

The defendant, of Cheetham Hill, was remanded at Oxford Crown Court.

He is due to stand trial from 25 November.

Image caption The station was shut after the attack

