A 76-year-old woman has had her handbag stolen twice in the same Stockport location in the past month.

She was walking on Bramhall Moor Lane near Fenton Avenue in Hazel Grove at about 11:00 BST on 10 June when a man threatened to stab her and took her bag, police said.

He then used her card at nearby Nat West bank.

The woman fractured her shoulder during a second robbery on Sunday in exactly the same location.

'Terrifying'

A man pulled her to the floor while he snatched her bag at about 12:50, Greater Manchester Police said.

The first mugger is described as white, in his 20s and about 5ft 7ins, with a scruffy ginger beard and was wearing a grey hooded top.

The second is described as in his 20s and wearing a grey and black hooded top.

Police said a 39-year-old man had been arrested in connection with both robberies.

Det Sgt Matthew Tarr said: "To be a victim once is bad enough, but to be a victim of robbery twice is terrifying and it is even worse that the second time the lady was badly injured."