Image copyright Google Image caption The 76-year-old woman was targeted twice on the same street in Stockport

A man has been charged with robbing a 76-year-old woman who had her handbag stolen twice in the same place.

The victim was walking on Bramhall Moor Lane in Hazel Grove, Stockport, when a man threatened to stab her and took her bag on 10 June, police said.

On 23 June, she suffered a fractured shoulder during a second robbery in the street.

The 39-year-old suspect will appear before magistrates in Stockport later charged with two counts of robbery.