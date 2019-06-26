Man charged after Stockport woman robbed twice on same road
- 26 June 2019
A man has been charged with robbing a 76-year-old woman who had her handbag stolen twice in the same place.
The victim was walking on Bramhall Moor Lane in Hazel Grove, Stockport, when a man threatened to stab her and took her bag on 10 June, police said.
On 23 June, she suffered a fractured shoulder during a second robbery in the street.
The 39-year-old suspect will appear before magistrates in Stockport later charged with two counts of robbery.