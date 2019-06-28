Image copyright Geograph/David Dixon Image caption Underwater search teams were sent to examine the River Irwell

A 12-year-old girl has drowned in the River Irwell in Greater Manchester.

The girl was last seen in the river near Dunster Road, Bury, at 19:55 BST on Thursday.

Police called it a "tragic incident" and said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. Officers are supporting the girl's family.

Det Insp Andrew Naismith, of Greater Manchester Police, urged people not to play near or swim in rivers, lakes and reservoirs.

He added: "With the warmer weather, it's tempting to go into the water to cool off but... [I] would strongly urge against this."