Men jailed over 'catastrophic' petrol attacks

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Andrew Bamford, Neil Stanton, Zana Ali, and Jake Hignett have all been jailed for arson

A woman was left with life-changing injuries after an arson attack.

Four men have been jailed for the attack on the property in Leigh on 16 October 2018 and for a similar attack on a house in Huyton two days earlier.

Jake Hignett was jailed for 16 years one month, Andrew Bamford for 10 years nine months, Zana Ali for nine years eight months and Neil Stanton for eight years.

The four pleaded guilty to arson at Manchester Crown Court.

'Catastrophic injuries'

Greater Manchester Police said two windows were smashed at the home in Montreal Street, Leigh, just after midnight with "a flammable liquid thrown inside and set alight".

The couple living there managed to "escape the inferno" but the woman - who is in her 60s - suffered "catastrophic injuries".

DNA swabbed from a bottle, which had contained petrol, found outside the house matched that of Bamford.

CCTV and GPS data from Ali's taxi cab placed him at the crime scene around the time of the attack and also linked him to the attack on an empty house on Mardale Road in Huyton two days earlier, police added.

Image caption A woman suffered "catastrophic injuries" in the attack on Montreal Street, Leigh

Hignett, 22, of Kimberley Avenue St Helens, pleaded guilty to arson with intent in relation to the fire at Montreal Street and arson being reckless for the Huyton fire.

Bamford, 37, of Pendle Road, Golbourne admitted arson with intent at Montreal Street

Ali, 35, of Carlton Avenue, Rusholme, Manchester and Stanton, 41, of Lower Hall Street, St Helens both admitted arson being reckless for the Huyton fire with Ali admitting the Leigh fire.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson said the men could have killed the woman and their "brutality" knew "no bounds".