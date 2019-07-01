Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption The mayor said the pass could save families more than £500 per year

Teenagers aged 16 to 18 will be able to use free bus travel across Greater Manchester from September.

The Our Pass travel card was launched by mayor Andy Burnham, who said: "We are using devolution to make young people our priority for investment."

An increase on council tax of £7 per household will fund the £15m annual costs, while JD Sports has invested "a six-figure sum".

Mr Burnham said the pass could save families more than £500 per year.

He said: "I hope that Our Pass will change the lives of young people across Greater Manchester. For too long they have been Westminster's target for cuts and negative publicity.

"Our Pass is designed to send everyone growing up here a simple message - we believe in you and want you to have high ambitions for where you can go and what you can achieve. This amazing place is yours to explore, to shape and to build for the future."

Transport for Greater Manchester estimates only 26% of the city region's 16-18 population currently use buses as their primary mode of transport.

Applications include a one-off administration fee of £10.