Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fifty people were killed at two mosques in New Zealand

A man has been convicted of racially abusing a Rochdale taxi driver after the New Zealand mosque shootings.

Sean Allen, 33, has been ordered to pay £100 compensation to his victim plus £320 in court costs, and to serve a community order with a six-week curfew.

Police were called to Queensway on 17 March to claims the driver's passengers referred to the Christchurch attacks while abusing and threatening him.

The case against Natalie Rudman was dismissed by Manchester magistrates.

Both had denied the offence at a previous hearing.

Like Allen, Ms Rudman, 34 and from Heywood, had been charged with racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm, or distress.

Allen, of Collyhurst, must also pay an £85 victim surcharge.

The Rochdale incident took place two days after 50 people were killed in two mosque attacks.