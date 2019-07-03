Image copyright @gmptraffic Image caption Police seized the car after checks showed it was not insured

A driver who wanted to avoid parking fees at Manchester Airport tried to pick up his family from a motorway hard shoulder, police said.

Officers stopped the Audi S3 as the driver waited for his passengers on the M56 on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police tweeted.

The vehicle was seized after further checks revealed it was not insured.

The Highway Code says it is illegal to stop on a hard shoulder other than in an emergency.

Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) traffic division posted a picture of the car on Tuesday, explaining the driver had stopped on the M56 spur because he did not want to pay parking charges when he collected his family.

Skip Twitter post by @gmptraffic Audi S3 was stopped on the hard shoulder of the Airport Spur. Driver wanted to avoid parking charges, collecting family. Spoken to by #ME54 who also noticed his illegal plates & checks revealed he also had no insurance! Vehicle seized. Reported for all 3 offences @NWmwaypolice pic.twitter.com/pxgOGpghCs — GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) July 2, 2019 Report

The post added officers "also noticed his illegal plates and checks revealed he also had no insurance".

The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported for three offences, said GMP.

Charges for entering Manchester Airport's short-stay car parks to collect passengers start at £4.50, according to its website.

A spokesman for the airport said it only monitored roads in the immediate vicinity of the "airport campus" and was not aware of issues with drivers parking at the roadside.