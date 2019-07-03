Image copyright Google Image caption Wright Marshall Auctioneers is located near Beeston castle

A Cheshire cattle auctioneers has gone into administration, leaving hundreds of farmers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Wright Marshall, which ran the county's last livestock market at Beeston, went into administration on 26 June and confirmed the closure on its website.

All 37 employees of the cattle market, which has been in operation since 1843, have been made redundant.

The BBC understands up to 1,100 farmers have lost money.

Administrators Antony Collier and Ben Woolrych said "challenging" trading conditions and cash-flow problems left the firm with no alternative but to fold.

Among those affected is Ben Patterson, a dairy cow farmer from Mobberley, who said he is owed £30,000.

The 28-year-old said he recently sold 60 calves at Beeston market but has not received any of the money.

Mr Paterson said he had taken out a number of loans to start his dairy calf-rearing business at his mother's farm two years ago.

In a Facebook post referencing the market's closure, Mr Paterson's mother Louise Paterson said her son "now feels he can't go on. He owes too much to borrow it all and start again".

A crowdfunding page set up by Mrs Paterson to try to recoup some of the money has so far raised nearly £13,000.

The estate agent and fine art auctioneer branches of Wright Marshall continue to operate.