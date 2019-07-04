Image copyright GMP Image caption Failsworth Police Station closed six years ago due to budget cuts

A cannabis factory has been discovered in a former police station in Greater Manchester.

Police said a "large dismantled" farm was found at the old station on Oldham Road, Failsworth.

The first floor rooms and loft space had been used to grow more than 1,000 cannabis plants.

"It was a bit surreal though seeing the old inspector's office full of root balls and empty pots," GMP Failsworth said.

"From items left at the scene, it appears that the 'gardeners' had been living and sleeping at the location.

"It is believed the grow was 'taxed' the early hours of this morning where all the cannabis plants had been removed."

Root ball soil, empty pots and light sources were discovered. The electricity meter had also been by-passed.

Some of the gardening items found have been donated to a local gardening hub.

The station has not been used since it was closed during a round of police budget cuts in 2013.

It was bought at auction by a private buyer.