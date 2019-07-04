Image caption Chapel Street in Salford needs repairing again due to "issues of workmanship"

A key city centre road is in need of "urgent" repair works at a cost of £490,000, just seven years after the road was completely resurfaced.

Chapel Street in Salford needs patching up again due to "issues of workmanship" and the work could cause "major disruption", a council report said.

The cost would be covered by a court settlement with the original contractors.

The work could take place this year after repairs on nearby Regent Road.

Previous work on Chapel Street was completed between 2011 and 2012.

But a Salford City Council report said defects started appearing shortly afterwards and had deteriorated over time.

Further work took place in August 2014 and July 2015 but was "unsuccessful" as a long term fix.

The report recommends the block-style surface is replaced with a traditional road with patterned concrete, to give the appearance of blocked paving.

The council took legal action against the original contractors and a financial settlement was reached earlier this year.

The proposals are due to be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday.