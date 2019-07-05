Image copyright Family handout Image caption Boy A said he did not realise he had stabbed Yousef Makki, a fellow pupil at Manchester Grammar School

A teenager on trial for murder has been accused of stabbing his school friend in the heart after "red mist" descended, a court heard.

Yousef Makki, 17, was fatally stabbed on 2 March in a row over a botched attempt to rob a drug dealer, Manchester Crown Court has heard.

Boy A, the alleged killer, and Boy B, both 17, deny charges relating to his death in Hale Barns, Cheshire.

Giving evidence, Boy A denied losing his temper after Yousef laughed at him.

Boy A, who along with Boy B cannot be named for legal reasons because of their age, denies murder and claims he acted in self-defence after Yousef pulled a knife on him, the court has heard.

'Bad mood'

Prosecutors allege the background to the fatal stabbing was that earlier in the day, boy B arranged a £45 cannabis deal and the teenagers planned to rob the drug dealer.

But the robbery went wrong and Yousef and boy B fled, leaving boy A to take a beating, the jury heard.

Prosecution barrister Nicholas Johnson QC asked the defendant: "Had the red mist taken over? Were you in such a bad mood?"

Boy A replied: "No."

Image copyright PA Image caption The teenager was stabbed in Cheshire village Hale Barns

Mr Johnson continued: "Is the truth of all this, you lost your temper? And when you lost your temper you stabbed your friend?"

"No," Boy A answered.

Boy A said he did not realise at first how seriously Yousef was injured and disposed of his knife before tending to his dying friend.

Mr Johnson added: "You got rid of the knife before you helped your friend. And your instinct afterwards was to save your own skin?"

"For a while, yes," Boy A said.

The defendant has admitted lying to police who arrived at the scene by telling them that he did not know what had happened.

Boy A has admitted perverting the course of justice and possessing a flick knife.

Boy B, denies perverting the course of justice and has admitted possessing a flick knife.

Both deny conspiracy to rob.

The trial continues.