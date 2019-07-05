Yousef Makki: Teenager denies 'red mist' led to stabbing death
A teenager on trial for murder has been accused of stabbing his school friend in the heart after "red mist" descended, a court heard.
Yousef Makki, 17, was fatally stabbed on 2 March in a row over a botched attempt to rob a drug dealer, Manchester Crown Court has heard.
Boy A, the alleged killer, and Boy B, both 17, deny charges relating to his death in Hale Barns, Cheshire.
Giving evidence, Boy A denied losing his temper after Yousef laughed at him.
Boy A, who along with Boy B cannot be named for legal reasons because of their age, denies murder and claims he acted in self-defence after Yousef pulled a knife on him, the court has heard.
'Bad mood'
Prosecutors allege the background to the fatal stabbing was that earlier in the day, boy B arranged a £45 cannabis deal and the teenagers planned to rob the drug dealer.
But the robbery went wrong and Yousef and boy B fled, leaving boy A to take a beating, the jury heard.
Prosecution barrister Nicholas Johnson QC asked the defendant: "Had the red mist taken over? Were you in such a bad mood?"
Boy A replied: "No."
Mr Johnson continued: "Is the truth of all this, you lost your temper? And when you lost your temper you stabbed your friend?"
"No," Boy A answered.
Boy A said he did not realise at first how seriously Yousef was injured and disposed of his knife before tending to his dying friend.
Mr Johnson added: "You got rid of the knife before you helped your friend. And your instinct afterwards was to save your own skin?"
"For a while, yes," Boy A said.
The defendant has admitted lying to police who arrived at the scene by telling them that he did not know what had happened.
Boy A has admitted perverting the course of justice and possessing a flick knife.
Boy B, denies perverting the course of justice and has admitted possessing a flick knife.
Both deny conspiracy to rob.
The trial continues.