Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Jamie Campbell was disqualified from driving for eight years

A man who knocked down and killed a teenage boy while "high on drugs" before fleeing has been jailed.

Jamie Campbell, 28, was sentenced to eight years in prison at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court after the fatal hit-and-run in Oldham.

Trent Warburton, 17, died after he was hit while riding a bicycle on a pedestrian crossing in November.

A 19-year-old man, who was riding on the back of the bike, was seriously injured in the crash.

Trent's friend suffered a fractured skull and broken legs, said police.

Campbell, who was disqualified from driving for eight years, pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Image copyright PA Image caption Trent Warburton died after the crash in Oldham in November

The teenager was struck at the crossing on the junction between Oldham Road and Hollinwood Avenue in Greater Manchester on 10 November.

Campbell, who was driving a grey Vauxhall Insignia, failed to stop at the scene of the crash.

Sgt Brian Orr, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "Trent Warburton was a young man with his whole life ahead of him.

"His life was tragically cut short when Jamie Campbell decided to get into his car whilst high on drugs."

He added: "Trent's friend was left with life changing injuries. The impact of that night will be with him for the rest of his life."

Trent's parents said in a statement: "Our son was our blue-eyed golden boy with his cheeky smile that got him away with almost anything with his mum.

"He was a polite, well-respected young man who has touched the lives of many people in Oldham."

They added it had left the family "truly devastated" and their lives "will never be the same again".