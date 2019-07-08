Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Kade Billington knew the age of his victim when he raped her

A "predator" who raped a 12-year-old girl has been jailed.

Kade Billington, 22, pursued his victim online after they had met at a party, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 22-year-old, from Mill Lane, Denton admitted three counts of rape and was sentenced at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court to nine years.

Detective Constable Mike Allen said Billington knew his victim's age and had "no excuse for his predatory behaviour".

Mr Allen went on to praise the girl, saying: "I would like to commend her for her bravery and hope today's result helps the victim try to move on from what must have been an incredibly traumatic experience."

Billington was also convicted of making indecent images of a child and possession of cocaine.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.