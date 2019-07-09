Image copyright Family handout Image caption Junaid Khan was 21 when he was shot with an automatic weapon outside a doctor's surgery

A £50,000 reward has been offered in a bid to trace the killers of a man who was shot dead in Oldham ten years ago.

Junaid Khan, 21, was shot multiple times outside a doctor's surgery in Chadderton in the early hours of 9 July 2009.

Four men were cleared of his murder in 2011.

Appealing for information, Mr Khan's sister Raheela Durrani said it is "really painful knowing there is someone out there that's responsible".

Image caption Mr Khan's sister Raheela Durrani said she has tried to be strong and help her parents

Mr Khan, of Cotton Mill Crescent in Oldham, had been visiting friends when he was shot with an automatic weapon on returning to his car outside Block Lane Surgery.

The offenders fled in a silver Mitsubishi Shogun with the registration number YP57 XSH, which was later found burnt out, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police are offering £50,000 for information that leads to arrest and conviction.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Khan was shot multiple times as he lay on the ground in a doctors' surgery car park

Det Ch Insp James Faulkner said the force remains committed to "seeking justice for his ruthless and brutal murder" and "any new information will be assessed and treated incredibly seriously".

"We have to be realistic and 10 years is a long time.

"Memories fade, and this was a horrific murder - people will have been afraid. But I am confident. Allegiances change and I remain in hope that we'll bring people to justice."

Mrs Durrani, said: "There's not a day that's gone by that we don't think of Junaid.

"I've tried to be the strongest in the family, helping my parents and other siblings but it's really painful knowing there is someone out there that's responsible for my brother's murder."