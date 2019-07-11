Image copyright GMP Image caption Sobia Aftar admitted causing the death of 11-year-old Marianne Habo

A driver who admitted causing death by dangerous driving after her car struck and killed an 11-year-old girl outside her school has been jailed.

Marianne Haboc, a pupil at St Patrick's RC Primary School in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, died at the scene following the crash in October last year.

Sobia Aftar, 33, from Rochdale, was sentenced to 20 months.

Her Range Rover struck Marianne when it was driven on to the pavement as she walked home from school.

Although originally arrested and released under investigation following the death, Aftar had been in custody since January.

She was rearrested after officers found her with her husband and children attempting to board a flight from Manchester to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking after Wednesday's sentencing at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court, Sgt Lee Westhead described Marianne as "a much loved and cherished child who was cruelly taken from her doting parents".

He added: "Aftar's actions that day took the life of a little girl and irrevocably changed the lives of all of Marianne's family and friends.

"This was an absolute tragedy."