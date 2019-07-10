Image copyright Northern Power Women/Facebook Image caption Zara Crane-Davies and Luke Hall died on the northern coast of Crete

Two British holidaymakers have been killed in a crash on the Greek island of Crete.

Zara Crane-Davies, 41, from Manchester and 18-year-old Luke Hall from Dewsbury died in the crash in Malia at about 06:00 local time on Monday.

They were travelling with two others in a rented 4x4 when it crashed with a stationary motorcycle, local media said.

Another woman was seriously injured. An 18-year-old man escaped serious injury.

'Tragic loss'

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the families of three British people involved in a car accident in Crete, and are in contact with local authorities."

Ms Crane-Davies was well known in the North West business community and was named Mentor of the Year by the Northern Power Women campaign in 2018.

Luke Hall, an apprentice builder, is a former pupil of St John Fisher Catholic Academy in Dewsbury.

A statement from the school said its community was "devastated to hear about the tragic loss of Luke".

"He was a much loved and valued student and our prayers and thoughts are with his family and the families of all those affected by this terrible accident," it added.

Malia, a popular destination for young holidaymakers, is known for its nightlife, its sprawling beach and its easy access to Heraklion airport.