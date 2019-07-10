Image copyright Family photo Image caption Hiran Chauhan was reported missing on Thursday

A body found wrapped in plastic and dumped in woodland is believed to be a 24-year-old missing chef from Manchester, police have said.

A murder investigation was launched following the discovery in Salford on Tuesday just after 08:00 BST.

Greater Manchester Police have now said they believe the victim is Hiran Chauhan, who worked at Manchester's El Capo bar and was last seen on 2 July.

A 32-year-old man from Salford has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

'Heinous incident'

The body was found close to the junction of Eccles Old Road and Brentwood.

GMP said while formal identification is yet to take place, it is thought to be the body of Mr Chuahan, who was reported missing on Thursday and last seen at Manchester's Cornbrook tram station.

His family have been informed, the force added.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Hiran Chauhan worked at Manchester's El Capo bar in the city's Northern Quarter

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin said: "This is a tragic and shocking incident and our most heartfelt thoughts are with Hiran's family at what is an unimaginably difficult time.

"People in the Eccles Old Road area will continue to see an increased police presence while further enquiries are conducted.

"We understand this is a heinous incident and I'd like to reassure people that we have a team of highly-skilled detectives and forensics experts working on this case."

He appealed for anyone with information or relevant video footage to contact police "urgently".