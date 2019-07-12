Man wounded in 'targeted' shooting outside Bolton gym
- 12 July 2019
A man has been wounded after several shots were fired in a "targeted" attack outside a gym, police have said.
The man, who is believed to be in his late 20s, was fired upon near Outline Health & Fitness Centre on Lever Street, Bolton, at about 11:20 BST.
Greater Manchester Police said the extent of his injuries was not known, but he had been taken to hospital.
Supt Rick Jackson said there was "no reason to believe there is a wider risk to the public".