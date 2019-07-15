Image caption Nick Pope, whose son Charlie fell into the canal, led efforts to install fences

Barriers installed along a canal where a 19-year-old student was found dead will help save lives, his father said.

Nick Pope, whose son Charlie died when he fell into a Manchester canal in March 2018, said he hoped the fencing would "keep people safe in Manchester".

"Everybody is responsible for their own personal safety but accidents can happen... I firmly believe it will save lives," said Mr Hope.

The fence will direct people to cross the canal using an existing footbridge.

Charlie, from Ponteland in Northumberland, died after going missing during a night out.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Teenagers Orlando Nyero and Charlie Pope both died in Rochdale canal

Months later in June 2018, the body of Orlando Nyero, 19, was found in the same location in the Rochdale Canal.

Plans for fencing near Lock 89, off Whitworth Street, were submitted to Manchester City Council by the Canal & River Trust in January following a campaign spearheaded by Mr Pope.

A petition calling for permanent barriers to be installed was also signed by more than 97,000 people.

"Something positive has come out of something terribly negative that will hopefully keep people safe in Manchester," said Mr Pope.