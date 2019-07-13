Rochdale car crash: Six people in hospital
- 13 July 2019
Six people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree.
One female occupant suffered serious injuries in the crash on Bolton Road in Rochdale at about 05:00 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
The road was closed between Marland Fold and Heywood Cemetery for investigations but has since reopened.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to contact them.