Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption David Connors will be sentenced on 22 July

One of two brothers accused of killing a 21-year-old man has been convicted of murder while his sibling was cleared.

David Connors, from Preston, was found guilty of murdering Billy Livesley in Abram, Wigan in December by a jury at Manchester Crown Court.

The 27-year-old, of Leighton Street Caravan Park, will be sentenced on 22 July at the same venue.

His elder brother, 32-year-old Peter Connor, of no fixed address, was acquitted of murder.

Another man, 22-year-old Jimmy Price, from Otley, West Yorkshire will be sentenced at the same hearing.

He admitted perverting the course of justice in relation to the murder.

The court heard Mr Livesley, of Platt Bridge, suffered a head injury caused by a blunt instrument and died a day after being attacked in Bickershaw Lane, Abram on 28 December.