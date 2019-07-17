Image copyright Manchester City Council Image caption "We need to safeguard family housing" in Brunswick, Cllr Suzanne Richards said

A scheme to stop new homes becoming short-term lets or student homes is being trialled on the outskirts of Manchester city centre.

Owners of 300 new-builds in Brunswick must sign a covenant which prevents them from letting the property through sites such as Airbnb or SpareRoom.

Manchester City Council said the pilot project will "ensure these homes remain in the hands of Manchester residents".

Airbnb said: "We take local concerns seriously".

Image copyright Manchester City Council Image caption Brunswick will be used as a "blueprint" for regeneration elsewhere in the city, the council said

SpareRoom said "we need affordable, quality housing across the range, which includes shared housing as well as social housing and family homes."

Brunswick, an area close to the city's universities, is undergoing extensive regeneration as part of a £100m PFI programme involving the council and consortium S4B.

'Safeguard family housing'

More than 500 new homes - 200 for social rent and 300 for sale - are being built and 650 council homes have already been refurbished, the council said.

The scheme is the first of its kind in the city and will be used as a "blueprint" for wider regeneration, the council said.

Cllr Suzanne Richards said Brunswick's close proximity to the city centre and the universities mean it "is a target for the investor and short-term lets market".

"It's vital we do what we can to protect the community from being broken up by private landlords" to ensure they can grow "as long-lasting, sustainable neighbourhoods", she said.

Image copyright Manchester City Council

The council said local people are given priority before the new properties are put on the open market.

Background checks are carried out to screen out investors and buyers must sign an undertaking to confirm they intend to live in the home.

If a home is later sold, the covenants carry over and if letting is approved, it can only be let to "a family-type household" through an approved agent.

Three owners of the 91 homes sold so far have already been found in breach of the conditions and forced to pay court costs.

An Airbnb spokeswoman said about 0.5% of Manchester's housing is listed on the site and that it reminds hosts "to check and follow local rules".

"We take local concerns seriously and want to work with city leaders", she said.