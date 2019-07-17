Image copyright Libyan Interior Ministry Image caption Hashem Abedi was arrested in Tripoli by members of the Rada Special Deterrence Force a day after the attack

The younger brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi is being extradited from Libya to the UK.

Hashem Abedi was arrested in the country a day after the May 2017 suicide attack that killed 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

The Interior Minister's office in Tripoli confirmed that Mr Abedi was extradited on a flight which left Mitiga Airport at 10:30 BST.

The Home Office has declined to comment.

A spokesman for the Rada Special Deterrence Force military group, which has been holding Mr Abedi, confirmed he was handed over to members of the British Embassy.

Sources have told the BBC Mr Abedi was on board a UK government-owned jet.

Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Eilidh MacLeod, Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

Mr Abedi, who is in his early 20s, is expected to be interviewed by British authorities upon his return.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) was granted a warrant for his arrest in November 2017.

It said the warrant related to the "murder of 22 people, the attempted murder of others who were injured and conspiracy to cause an explosion," police said previously.

Twenty-two people died in the bombing on 22 May while a total of 112 needed hospital treatment after the attack.

A Libyan court had previously agreed to extradite Mr Abedi to the UK because he is a British citizen but the extradition process was delayed by fighting in Libya.