Image copyright GMP Image caption Christopher Dunn was jailed four years and four months

An ex-police constable has been jailed for making, possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

Christopher Dunn, 32, admitted a string of offences relating to 57 victims aged between 13 and 44, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Dunn, from Swinton, also admitted misconduct in a public office.

The former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer was jailed four years and four months after pleading guilty at Manchester Crown Court.

Oath 'outrageously breached'

Dunn was arrested on 3 February and dismissed from the force on 20 May, before GMP conducted an inquiry, which was overseen by the IOPC.

Det Ch Insp Richard Eales, of GMP, said Dunn had "outrageously breached" his oath to protect the public and was "not representative of GMP, nor of the policing service as a whole".

"This case is extremely shocking for everyone; the victims in the case, the public, his colleagues and those who investigated his crimes," he said.

Dunn has been put on the sex offenders register and given a sexual harm prevention order for life.

He is now on a police list barring him from working in any law enforcement agency.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe, said Dunn "had no place in public office" and is "no longer a danger to the local community" following "these most shocking and serious of crimes."